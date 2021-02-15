Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

