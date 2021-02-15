Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report sales of $267.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $268.18 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $268.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.99 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

