Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $3.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.72 and the lowest is $2.02. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,576. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after buying an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.