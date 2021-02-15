Brokerages Expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.76). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allakos.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Allakos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

