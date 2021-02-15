Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.37 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $26.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.21. 83,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

