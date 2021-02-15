Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,848. The firm has a market cap of $816.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.