Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million.

CCNE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CCNE stock remained flat at $$23.30 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,617. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $392.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.