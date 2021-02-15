Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Waters posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $283.95 on Friday. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.