Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $105.93

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

