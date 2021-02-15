Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. 78,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

