Brokerages Set Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Price Target at GBX 248.50

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Petrofac from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 3,461 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

Shares of PFC stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.45 ($1.73). The company had a trading volume of 7,000,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,229. The firm has a market cap of £458.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.43. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 396 ($5.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

