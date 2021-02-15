Brokerages Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT at $23.00

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $354,620. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $8,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

