Brokers Offer Predictions for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $31,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $13,365,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $315,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,633. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.