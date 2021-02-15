California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 381.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 38.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $182.57 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

