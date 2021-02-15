California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 41,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,578 shares of company stock worth $2,056,612. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

