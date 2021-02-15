Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $206.93 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

