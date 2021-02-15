Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 112,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 55,912 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

