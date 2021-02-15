Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.91 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543,491 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of VEREIT worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE VER opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

