Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.43 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $129.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

