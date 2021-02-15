Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

