Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in January

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $365.51 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day moving average of $321.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,782,000 after buying an additional 162,622 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

