Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $22.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

