Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 84.4% in January

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 14th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CNPOF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Canopy Rivers has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Canopy Rivers from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

