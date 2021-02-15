Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $117.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $118.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

