Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 380 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 125,433 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 2,142,861 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

