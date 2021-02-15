Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000.

RYT traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $272.65. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average is $230.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $272.65.

