Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

