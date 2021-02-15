Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter.

PEZ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,003. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

