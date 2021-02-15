Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 61,200 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Invitae accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,649 shares of company stock worth $34,568,109 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.86. 122,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

