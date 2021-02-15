Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. 478,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

