Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 14th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CSFFF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,159. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

