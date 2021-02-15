Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardax and Hoth Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $710,000.00 2.06 -$5.09 million N/A N/A Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.70 million N/A N/A

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Hoth Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cardax and Hoth Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Hoth Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -891.77% N/A -297.64% Hoth Therapeutics N/A -213.12% -192.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Cardax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardax beats Hoth Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for pharmaceutical applications. The company has a joint development and supply agreement with BASF SE, as well as a collaboration agreement with Capsugel US, LLC for the development of astaxanthin products for the consumer health market. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland Baltimore; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc.; and the University of Cincinnati. It also has a partnership agreement with ZylÃ¶ Therapeutics Inc. co-develop a new topical treatment for patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosu, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin and is associated with a significant burden on patient quality of life. Hoth Therapeutics has research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue the advancement of HT-003 for acne treatment research. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

