Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 0.17% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,498,000 after buying an additional 630,329 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

