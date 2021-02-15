Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €114.14 ($134.29).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) stock remained flat at $€133.80 ($157.41) on Wednesday. 64,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a twelve month high of €140.50 ($165.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

