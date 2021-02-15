Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.60 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

