Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 207.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $5,326,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 74.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Carriage Services by 56.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Carriage Services by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.34 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

