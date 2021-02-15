Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) PT Raised to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 563,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

