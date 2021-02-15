Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 0.9% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.30. 108,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average of $224.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

