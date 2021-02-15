Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,789 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,765,000.

EWY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $94.10. 276,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,859. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

