Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 316,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.07. 615,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,493. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

