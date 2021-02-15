Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.70. 54,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.74 and a 200 day moving average of $282.95. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.15.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.