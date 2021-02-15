Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,889 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CATY opened at $37.42 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,516 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

