CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDW in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $7.55 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $157.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.