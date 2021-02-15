Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,010,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,798,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,004,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 114,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87.

