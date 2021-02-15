Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,436 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 481,913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 416,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $9,036,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.