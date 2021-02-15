Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,553 South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in South State by 548.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 273.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

SSB opened at $78.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

