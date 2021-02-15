Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.06.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

