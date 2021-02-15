ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0465 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 105.9% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $930,136.83 and approximately $324,660.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00081620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00088850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00394482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00186345 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

