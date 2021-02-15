Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

