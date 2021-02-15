Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $488,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.